Coaling woman dies in Monday afternoon house fire

By WVUA 23 News Reporter Elise Anzaldua

The Coaling community is in mourning after a woman died in a house fire Monday afternoon.

Coaling police and firefighters responded around 4 p.m. to the house fire on West Manor Drive after witnesses called and reported thick smoke pouring from the back of the home.

Authorities said the smoke seemed to originate from the bedroom, and investigators said they believe that’s where the fire started. The woman who died was found in the bedroom, authorities said.

“That particular neighborhood is a close-knit neighborhood and the family here is really involved with the community,” said Coaling Police Chief Stewart Deerman. “Anytime you have something like that, regardless of if you know them in the community, it’s tragic when you lose life.”

The cause of the fire has not yet been determined, but fire marshals and investigators say they believe it was accidental.