CNN’s Don Lemon regrets saying Nikki Haley past her ‘prime’

The Associated Press

NEW YORK (AP) – CNN anchor Don Lemon startled some colleagues on the network’s morning show with his implication that 51-year-old Republican presidential candidate Nikki Haley was past her prime.

He was talking about Haley’s proposal the day earlier that politicians over age 75 should be subject to mandatory mental competency tests.

Lemon said a woman is considered to be in her prime in her 20s, 30s and maybe 40s.

Colleagues Poppy Harlow and Audie Cornish noted that citation referred to a woman’s reproductive years.

Lemon later issued a statement that he regretted what he said, calling it “inartful and irrelevant.”

2/16/2023 2:30:50 PM (GMT -6:00)