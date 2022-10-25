Closings and delays: Oct. 25, 2022

Elementary schools including Tuscaloosa Magnet Schools and the Alberta School of Performing Arts will dismiss at 11:30 a.m.

Middle schools will dismiss at noon.

High Schools and STARS Academy will dismiss at 12:30 p.m.

All after-school activities are cancelled.

Tuscaloosa County School System is dismissing all students at 12:30 p.m.

All Walker County Schools are dismissing at noon.

Eutaw City Hall is closing at noon.

Eutaw’s community storm shelter in the basement at RH Young Community Center, 720 Greensboro Ave. in Eutaw, is open from noon until the risk of severe weather has ended.

