Close call, turbulent flight add to aviation safety concerns

The Associated Press

Federal officials are investigating a string of close calls between planes, including one this week at Boston’s Logan Airport.

The incidents are raising questions about whether air travel is getting less safe.

The Federal Aviation Administration plans a safety summit this month, to look at whether some measures used to prevent accidents are less effective than they used to be.

The number of close calls could end talk of easing experience requirements for newly hired pilots.

President Joe Biden’s pick to run the FAA says he opposes easing the pilot-qualification standards.

3/3/2023 11:13:09 AM (GMT -6:00)