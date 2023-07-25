Climate change leaves fingerprints on July heat waves around the globe, study says

climate change

The Associated Press

Climate change’s sweaty fingerprints are all over the July heat waves gripping much of the globe. A new study finds these intense and deadly hot spells in the American Southwest and Southern Europe could not have occurred without it.

Tuesday’s study finds the increase in heat-trapping gases from the burning of fossil fuels has made a third simultaneous heat wave – one in China – 50 times more likely.

An ever-warming world also made the European heat wave 4.5 degrees Fahrenheit hotter, the one in the United States and Mexico 3.6 degrees warmer and the Chinese one 1.8 degrees toastier.

Read the full story on AP News right here.

(Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

7/25/2023 12:49:32 PM (GMT -5:00)