CLICK HERE TO WATCH THE FUNERAL SERVICE FOR OFFICER GARRETT CRUMBY

The funeral for Officer Garrett Crumby will be Monday, April 3 at 10:30 a.m. at Mayfair Church of Christ, 1095 Carl T. Jones Drive. A procession to Tuscaloosa Memorial Park where Officer Crumby will be laid to rest will immediately follow. Donations can be made to the Officer Garrett Crumby Memorial Foundation at any Redstone Federal Credit Union branch. The account will remain open for six months.

Graveside service

Officer Crumby’s graveside service will be held at Tuscaloosa Memorial Park, 5434 Old Birmingham Highway, Cottondale, 35743. The graveside service is not expected to start prior to 4 p.m. due to travel time from Huntsville.

Procession

The procession from Mayfair Church of Christ to Tuscaloosa Memorial Park will follow immediately after the service concludes. The procession route is as follows:

Exit Mayfair Church of Christ, turning right onto Carl T. Jones Drive

West on Carl T. Jones to Whitesburg Drive

Turn right (north) on Whitesburg, continue to California Street

Continue on California Street as it turns into Andrew Jackson Way

Turn left (west) onto Oakwood Avenue

Turn left onto I-565 West

Take I-565 to I-65 South

Take I-65 to I-20/59

Take I 20/59 to Exit 73, McFarland Boulevard

Continue north on McFarland Boulevard, then right on to Veterans Memorial Parkway

Cross the intersection onto Alabama Highway 216 and proceed to Tuscaloosa Memorial Park

The cemetery will be on right

Officer Crumby w as killed in the line of duty March 28 as, police say, he and a fellow officer responded to a shooting call at 4:45 p.m. and found a woman shot at the location of the crime. The Huntsville Police Department said the officers were shot by someone at the scene. Both officers were taken to a Huntsville hospital with life-threatening injuries. The suspect was captured just before 6:30 p.m. and taken to the hospital with non life-threatening injuries.

Alabama Attorney General Steve Marshall identified the fallen officer as Garrett Crumby, a three-year veteran of HPD and an eight-year veteran of the Tuscaloosa Police Department. Crumby and fellow Officer Albert Morin were responding to an emergency domestic violence call for service when, police say, they were ambushed by an armed suspect. The suspect had already shot and injured a woman who was present on the scene.

Crumby graduated from Hillcrest High School in 2004. He was 36 years old.

Crumby grew up in Tuscaloosa and graduated from Hillcrest High School in 2004. He later landed a job with Tuscaloosa Police Department and served as an officer from 2013 to 2020 before leaving to join the Huntsville Police force.

Crumby’s funeral service will be held Monday at 10:30 a.m. at the Mayfair Church of Christ in Huntsville. Visitation will take place Sunday from 3 to 6 p.m. The burial will be at Tuscaloosa Memorial Park following the service.

“Today, hundreds of officers from Huntsville Police Department, Tuscaloosa Police Department, and multiple other agencies will don their best uniforms, wear their most polished boots and leather, and drape their badges.

Today, these officers will get into their patrol vehicles, but they won’t be driving to work. They won’t be going to just to protect the community.

Today, these officers will be going to attend something that none of us want to be apart of, but unfortunately, it’s nothing we haven’t attended before.

Today, hundreds of patrol vehicles from all over the state and nation will line the roads in a precession with blue lights in a sign of love and respect.

Today, we will come together, not as separate departments or co-workers, but as one united family.

Today, we will lay a fellow officer, a brother, to rest.