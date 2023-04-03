Funeral service for Officer Garrett Crumby
CLICK HERE TO WATCH THE FUNERAL SERVICE FOR OFFICER GARRETT CRUMBY
The funeral for Officer Garrett Crumby will be Monday, April 3 at 10:30 a.m. at Mayfair Church of Christ, 1095 Carl T. Jones Drive. A procession to Tuscaloosa Memorial Park where Officer Crumby will be laid to rest will immediately follow. Donations can be made to the Officer Garrett Crumby Memorial Foundation at any Redstone Federal Credit Union branch. The account will remain open for six months.
Graveside service
Officer Crumby’s graveside service will be held at Tuscaloosa Memorial Park, 5434 Old Birmingham Highway, Cottondale, 35743. The graveside service is not expected to start prior to 4 p.m. due to travel time from Huntsville.
Procession
The procession from Mayfair Church of Christ to Tuscaloosa Memorial Park will follow immediately after the service concludes. The procession route is as follows:
- Exit Mayfair Church of Christ, turning right onto Carl T. Jones Drive
- West on Carl T. Jones to Whitesburg Drive
- Turn right (north) on Whitesburg, continue to California Street
- Continue on California Street as it turns into Andrew Jackson Way
- Turn left (west) onto Oakwood Avenue
- Turn left onto I-565 West
- Take I-565 to I-65 South
- Take I-65 to I-20/59
- Take I 20/59 to Exit 73, McFarland Boulevard
- Continue north on McFarland Boulevard, then right on to Veterans Memorial Parkway
- Cross the intersection onto Alabama Highway 216 and proceed to Tuscaloosa Memorial Park
- The cemetery will be on right
Officer Crumby was killed in the line of duty March 28 as, police say, he and a fellow officer responded to a shooting call at 4:45 p.m. and found a woman shot at the location of the crime. The Huntsville Police Department said the officers were shot by someone at the scene. Both officers were taken to a Huntsville hospital with life-threatening injuries. The suspect was captured just before 6:30 p.m. and taken to the hospital with non life-threatening injuries.
Alabama Attorney General Steve Marshall identified the fallen officer as Garrett Crumby, a three-year veteran of HPD and an eight-year veteran of the Tuscaloosa Police Department. Crumby and fellow Officer Albert Morin were responding to an emergency domestic violence call for service when, police say, they were ambushed by an armed suspect. The suspect had already shot and injured a woman who was present on the scene.
Crumby graduated from Hillcrest High School in 2004. He was 36 years old.
