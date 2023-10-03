#ClearTheCrib challenge highlights fight against sudden infant deaths

By WVUA 23 Digital Reporter Nicole Griffin

The Alabama Department of Public Health is on a mission to save infants from dying unexpectedly.

October is Sudden Infant Death Syndrome Awareness Month, and ADPH is highlighting the fight against SIDS and Sudden Unexpected Infant Deaths with its #ClearTheCrib challenge.

Sleep-related infant deaths remain a prominent problem in Alabama. According to ADPH, 101 out of the 443 babies who died in 2021 were SUIDs.

A proper, safe sleep environment for infants helps cut down on early death. Here’s what that looks like:

Baby alone in a crib positioned on their back

All loose blankets, pillows or stuffed animals removed from the crib

#ClearTheCrib challenge

To promote safe sleep environments infants, the National Institutes of Health’s Safe to Sleep campaign created the #ClearTheCrib Challenge.

The social media challenge has participants “Clear the Crib” by removing any unsafe items from a cluttered crib and ensuring the doll representing a live baby is left a safe sleeping position.

This is a timed challenge, used to spread awareness about safe sleep for infants.

For more information, click here.