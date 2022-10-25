Cleaning out your house? Tuscaloosa County dropping dumpsters for residents’ use
This weekend is an excellent time to clean out your closets, attic, basement or garage.
The Tuscaloosa County Commission and Waste Management are teaming up for their annual fall clean-up on Saturday, Oct. 29, from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Collection containers will be available at the following locations:
- Camp Coker, 136000 U.S. Highway 82 West
- Camp Samantha, 17504 Finnell Road
- Montgomery Volunteer Fire Department/Ballfield parking lot, Highway 171, Northport
- Jerry Tingle Activity Center, 21973 Highway 216, McCalla
- Highway 216/Kennes Mill Road, 5826 Kennes Mill Road, Tuscaloosa
- Coaling Fire Department, 15150 Highway 11 North, Coaling
- Big Sandy Elementary School, 11950 Upper Hull Road, Moundville
- Englewood Elementary School, 10300 Old Greensboro Road, Tuscaloosa
- Maxwell Elementary School, 11370 Monticello Drive, Duncanville
- Foster’s Grocery Store, 13474 Highway 11 South, Fosters
- Buhl Elementary School, 11968 Buhl School Road, Buhl
- Intersection of Pearson Circle and Unity Road, Tuscaloosa
Do not throw away household or kitchen garbage, or hazardous waste.