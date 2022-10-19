Classic rock band Chicago in Tuscaloosa on Friday

By WVUA 23 Student Reporter Daniel Francis

Chicago, one of the longest-running and most successful classic rock bands of all time, is coming to the Tuscaloosa Amphitheater this Friday, Oct. 21.

The band started up in 1967 and this is its 55th year of performances. Chicago has played a concert every year since its formation, has sold more 100 100 million records and has won numerous music awards.

They are known for their brass instruments.

Original members who are still with the band are Robert Lamm, Lee Loughnane and James Pankow.

Loughnane, who plays trumpet, said he has a deep love for music and entertainment.

WVUA 23 was able to get an exclusive with Loughnane, who had this to say about performing.

“I just love playing shows for people,” he said. “I love preparing for it. I love all the practice I have to do to get there. It’s really what I do and we as a group enjoy playing for audiences and always have. We put out as much energy as we can throughout the course of the show every night.”

Loughnane said he’s living his dream, and he has some advice for anyone searching for their passion.

“When you find something that you can do to the point where you lose track of the time of day, where all of a sudden you start feeling hungry and you realize you have been doing it for eight hours, do that,” he said. “If you know what you want to do, keep doing it.”

Tickets start at $20, and are available right here.