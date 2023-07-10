Class of 2026 offensive lineman commits to Alabama

football

By WVUA 23 Sports Reporter Juliet Brown

Zykie Helton won’t be playing in Bryant-Denny Stadium for a couple seasons, but that didn’t stop him from pledging his loyalty to Nick Saban and the Crimson Tide. The rising junior offensive lineman from Carrollton (Ga.) High School tweeted “I’m home” announcing his commitment to Alabama.

Helton is considered one of the top interior offensive line recruits in the Class of 2026. He’s listed at 6-foot-2, 320 pounds and has played both offensive line and defensive line in his first two high school seasons.

Helton doesn’t have a “star-rating” from any of the recruiting websites. Non-skill players typically are not ranked until they become upperclassmen.

Alabama offensive line coach Eric Wolford was Helton’s main recruiter.

“I really love their coaching staff,” Helton told 247Sports. “They made me feel at home. They’re very transparent with you.”

Helton is Alabama’s first commit for the 2026 recruiting class. Often, once players commit, they become recruiters for the program. Helton’s teammate at Carrollton High School, four-star tight end prospect Caleb Odom, is a key target for the Crimson Tide for 2024. Odom is set to announce his commitment on July 15.

I will be committing next Saturday (July 15th) at the Carrollton High School Fieldhouse from 7/8:30. All media is welcome. @CoachJoeyKing @Carrollton_High — ✞ (@calebodomm) July 8, 2023

Carollton High School quarterback Julian Lewis also received an offer to play for the Crimson Tide. Lewis is a Class of 2026 prospect. According to 247Sports, Lewis completed 283 of 432 passing attempts for 4,118 yards with 48 TD to go against 12 INT as a freshman. He helped his team to a 14-1 record and the Georgia 8A title game. Having the connection with Helton should give Alabama a leg up with Lewis, but it’s still very early in his recruitment to make a decision.