Claiming innocence, Alabama death row inmate seeks new

By KIM CHANDLER

Associated Press

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (AP) – Attorneys for an Alabama death row inmate are asking the Alabama Supreme Court to grant him a new trial.

The request has gained support from former prosecutors, judges and even a former state attorney general.

Toforest Johnson was convicted and sentenced to die for the 1995 murder of Jefferson County Deputy William Hardy.

The key witness was paid $5,000 for testifying that she heard a man she thought was Johnson admit the crime while she eavesdropped on a phone call.

Former state Attorney General Bill Baxley said he’s dumfounded the case ever reached a jury.

