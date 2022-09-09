Claiming innocence, Alabama death row inmate seeks new
By KIM CHANDLER
Associated Press
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (AP) – Attorneys for an Alabama death row inmate are asking the Alabama Supreme Court to grant him a new trial.
The request has gained support from former prosecutors, judges and even a former state attorney general.
Toforest Johnson was convicted and sentenced to die for the 1995 murder of Jefferson County Deputy William Hardy.
The key witness was paid $5,000 for testifying that she heard a man she thought was Johnson admit the crime while she eavesdropped on a phone call.
Former state Attorney General Bill Baxley said he’s dumfounded the case ever reached a jury.
