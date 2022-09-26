Civil Air Patrol hosting open house in Tuscaloosa Tuesday

Wanna learn more about the Civil Air Patrol? You’ve got your chance on Tuesday at the Tuscaloosa National Airport, as the organization is hosting an open house event for anyone interested in joining.

The organization assists in search and rescue efforts, disaster relief efforts and other services alongside offering training for anyone interested in flying small aircraft.

The open house is happening from 6 to 9 p.m. Sept. 27 at the Tuscaloosa National Airport’s main terminal.