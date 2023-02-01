City hosting public meeting on McWright’s Ferry Road expansion Feb. 9

Do you have something you want to say or learn about regarding the upcoming McWright’s Ferry Road extension project happening soon? Here’s your chance to speak up or listen in.

On Thursday, Feb. 9, the city of Tuscaloosa is hosting a public notice meeting on the project at the Phelps Activity Center from 4 to 6 p.m.

Residents can drop by at any point during the event and speak with city leaders and city engineers about the plans.

The project, which is being funded by the Tuscaloosa County Road Improvement Commission, will give first responders another way to access the area in the event of an emergency and will also significantly reduce commute times for residents in the area.

The 2-mile long extension of McWright’s Ferry Road will connect New Watermelon Road to Rice Mine Road with a new roadway bridge spanning North River south of the Lake Tuscaloosa Dam Spillway.

It also includes a pedestrian bridge over North River and a shared-use path for pedestrians and bicyclists that will eventually connect with the Northern Riverwalk.

You can learn more about the project in the meantime right here.