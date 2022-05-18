City economy to continue recovering this summer

During his annual revenue report to the Tuscaloosa City Council on May 10, Tuscaloosa Mayor Walt Maddox said the city’s economy has done an incredible job recovering from the COVID-19 pandemic.

But with students out of town for summer break, can the city keep it up?

Tuscaloosa Tourism and Sports Marketing and Communications Vice President Kelsey Rush said she and her team are optimistic about this summer, calling it “a great time for our locals to get out into the community, enjoy the restaurants, attend many of our events and shop here.”

There are several events on the city’s calendar slated for big crowds, like Druid City Arts Festival happening this weekend and Live at the Plaza happening on Fridays throughout June and July. Both events take place at Government Plaza in downtown Tuscaloosa.

Tuscaloosa Tourism and Sports helps bring people to the Tuscaloosa area for sporting events, conferences and much more.

“We are doing that 365 days a year and we are always thinking about when the peak times and when the slower times are for our community,” Rush said. “We acknowledge that summer is a slower time, so our staff is working hard to find opportunities to bring to Tuscaloosa during the slower time.”

