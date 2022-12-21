City Council approves funding for the Saban Center Foundation

At its last city council meeting of the year, Tuscaloosa City Council members unanimously approved the 2023 agency funding for the contract on the Saban Center Foundation.

The funding was approved for almost half a million dollars and will go towards fundraising efforts.

Tuscaloosa Mayor Walt Maddox said the city hopes to raise at least 20-percent of the cost of the Saban Center through private donations.

“It’s going to be the nationwide hub for STEM education: Science, Technology, Engineering, Art and Math. This will be the hub we believe for the southeast if not the nation for students to have an experiential learning experience that ties to the curriculum they see everyday to get them ready for a technology driven century, ” said Maddox.

Maddox said the foundation is doing extraordinary things and they look forward to sharing some exciting news next year in 2023.

-kn