City celebrates completion of Sokol Park North Phase 2 improvements

By WVUA 23 Digital Reporter Tony Cortes

Sokol Park North now has even more amenities for West Alabamians, and the city of Tuscaloosa celebrated that milestone with a ribbon-cutting Tuesday.

Phase 2 of the improvement efforts included parking lot repaving, a new traffic circle and storm water drainage improvements.

Sokol Park hosts a variety of athletic, recreational and leisure activities for locals and traveling athletes.

Tuscaloosa Mayor Walt Maddox, Tuscaloosa City Council Member Norman Crow and Tuscaloosa Park and Recreation Authority CEO Brian Davis spoke during the ceremony.



“I think it’s important for the future that we’ve updated this area, and as we continue to do that with Elevate projects, you’re going to see more things across not only the district I represent but all of the City of Tuscaloosa,” said Crow in a statement.

Phase 2 of the park’s construction, funded by Elevate Tuscaloosa, began earlier this year.



“I’m thankful for the leadership of our City Council, the leadership of PARA and everyone involved. Not only have we made this great park better, we’ve made it safer,” said Maddox in a statement.