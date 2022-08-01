City approves new development off McFarland Boulevard

More affordable homes are on the way to Tuscaloosa’s District 7.

Jerusalem Gardens is a new residential development that will be located off McFarland Boulevard east near Broadway Pizza.

The development will include 17 affordable homes.

Tuscaloosa City Council Member Cassius Lanier, who represents District 7, said this development is much needed for his district and the entire community.

“It’s huge,” Lanier said. “I feel like this district is destitute when it comes to new developments and new economic developments as far as commercial and residential.”

The Tuscaloosa City Council approved the development July 26.

Lanier said they will break ground on the new development soon.