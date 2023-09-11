Circlewood Baptist minister of music marks milestone 50 years in the making

Sunday’s service at Circlewood Baptist Church was extra special, as the congregation honored a man who has dedicated his life to his love of music.

Winton Patterson has been the Minister of Music at Circlewood Baptist Church for 50 years.

“I never thought I would be here 50 years, but I am thankful to the church for recognizing me Sunday and I give all glory to God,” said Patterson.

Patterson came to Circlewood Baptist in 1973. He told WVUA 23 News that a lot has changed since that time.

“Music has changed tremendously over the last 20 years,” said Patterson. “Been more praise music, which we incorporate into our service. We do a blended service here at Circlewood. We still sing the hymns because we love them.”

On Sundays, Patterson is in the pulpit leading the congregation in song. His job includes inspiring and enhancing the worship experience for people of all ages. When it comes down to choosing what he likes best, there’s no competition.



“I love my choir,” said Patterson. “They are like one big family and that is probably what I love the most.”

Herb Thomas is the pastor at Circlewood Baptist. He said Patterson is a close friend. They have worked together for more than 40 years. Patterson said he relies on this friendship when it comes to selecting songs that will lead into the pastor’s Sunday sermons.

“He always asks me about everything,” said Thomas. “We plan things together. His style is one of working together.”