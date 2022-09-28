Circlewood Baptist Church hosting fall craft fair Saturday

It’s never too early to find the perfect Christmas present, and Circlewood Baptist Church is making that easy this weekend with a fall craft fair.

The church’s Market for Missions event is happening Saturday, Oct. 1, from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the church’s gym, 2201 Loop Road in Tuscaloosa. Proceeds benefit the church’s Women on Mission mission projects.

More than 30 vendors will be there, alongside door prizes and food trucks, and admission is free.