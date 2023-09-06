Christie says DeSantis put ‘politics ahead of his job’ by not seeing Biden during hurricane visit

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) – Republican presidential hopeful Chris Christie says Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis put “politics ahead of his job” by declining to meet with President Joe Biden during Biden’s weekend visit to survey Hurricane Idalia’s damage in DeSantis’ state.

Christie made the comments Tuesday during a Fox News Radio interview. And he knows such circumstances can create an enduring image. Photos of then-New Jersey Gov. Christie giving a warm greeting to Democratic President Barack Obama during a visit after Superstorm Sandy in 2012 earned Christie scorn among national Republicans.

That moment even came up during the first Republican presidential debate last month.

