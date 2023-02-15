China threatens US entities over downing of balloon

chinese balloon satellite

The Associated Press

BEIJING (AP) – China says it will enact measures against U.S. entities related to the downing of a suspected Chinese spy balloon off the American East Coast.

The Foreign Ministry spokesperson gave no details and did not identify the targets of the measures. China says the balloon was a unmanned weather airship that had flown off course.

Since bringing it down on Fe. 4, the United States has sanctioned six Chinese entities it said are linked to Beijing’s aerospace programs.

The U.S. House of Representatives also condemned China for a “brazen violation” of U.S. sovereignty.

U.S. Ambassador to Japan Rahm Emanuel said in Tokyo that the Chinese balloon’s intrusion was part of a pattern of aggressive behavior by Beijing and not an isolated incident.

