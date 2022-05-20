Chilton County school workers sue over demand for $55,000

CLANTON, Ala. (AP) – Two school workers have filed suit claiming a central Alabama school system is wrongly trying to make them repay more than $55,000 total in salary that administrators claim they weren’t due.

Chilton County school employees Christie Payne and Shellie Smith sued on Friday. Both workers deny they were overpaid.

The system is seeking more than $23,000 from Payne and nearly $33,000 from Smith. Superintendent Jason Griffin is named in the lawsuit.

He didn’t file an immediate response in court but has publicly defended the repayment demands in the past. A judge blocked the system from collecting the money and set a hearing for May 31.

