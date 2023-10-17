Chilly Weather Tonight… Warmer on Wednesday… Tuesday PM Forecast Update

Good Tuesday afternoon! Our local weather has been very nice today, with temperatures rising into the 68 to 71 degree range. Temperatures will fall into the lower or middle 40s tonight, under a clear sky. Look for a clear sky overnight, then a good supply of sunshine on Wednesday.

Clouds return late Thursday and Thursday night as another cold front arrives. A few showers will become likely on Thursday night and very early on Friday. Heavy rain is unlikely, but we’ll take what rain we can get this time of the year.

Temperatures will remain nice for the upcoming weekend, with highs in the 70s and lows in the 40s. Humidity will also remain low this weekend, as dewpoints drop into the 40s.

We’re watching one tropical disturbance in the central Atlantic, but there is no evidence this will impact Alabama in any way, or the US coastline.

