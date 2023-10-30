Chilly Weather is Here! Monday PM Forecast Update

Good Monday afternoon! Our local weather has turned much colder this afternoon, as a chilly north wind blows the cold air southward. Temperatures will continue to fall into the 40s tonight. Skies will remain cloudy overnight, and occasional drizzle is possible overnight.

Tuesday is Halloween, and it will feel chilly! Temperatures will top out in the upper 50s during the afternoon, under a mostly cloudy sky. Skies will gradually clear out later in the afternoon on Tuesday. A chilly north wind will also continue. For those Halloween plans Tuesday evening, expect 40s shortly after sunset.

Wednesday will start off with a light freeze. Under a sunny sky, temperatures will rise into the upper 50s. A frost is likely Wednesday night.

Join us on WVUA 23 weekdays at 5 p.m. for the very latest on your news, weather and sports.

