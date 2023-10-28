Chilly Weather Ahead… Saturday PM Forecast Update

Good Saturday to you! Temperatures will be warm and above average tomorrow. Your Sunday forecast includes temperatures topping off in the mid 80s with mostly sunny skies.

A cold front passes through West Alabama early Monday morning. Models have the chance for rain with this system disappearing as the front approaches the state. With saturated clouds throughout Monday, some of us may get some isolated, light showers. The timing of the front determines when different parts of Central Alabama will experience their high temperature. West Alabama will experience a high temperature in the low 70s early that morning with temperatures dropping through the 60s and 50s throughout the day.

Because of this cold front, conditions will be bone chilling on Halloween. Temperatures only warm to the upper 50s. When you are out trick or treating or at any festivities, temperatures will begin to drop into the upper 40s. Make sure to add an extra layer to your costume.

Overnight temperatures will be cold for the mid-week so make sure to allot extra time to heat up your car in the morning. Temperatures will be in the low 30s for Wednesday and Thursday. Patchy frost is likely both mornings but with stronger winds Wednesday morning, frost won’t be as likely. We’re tracking the first freeze overnight into Thursday so make sure to protect your pets, plants and pipes.

Temperatures eventually warm into seasonal temperatures in the low 70s for the start of next weekend.

Megan Hanna

WVUA23 Meteorologist

Twitter/X: @meganhanna_wx

Instagram and TikTok: @meteorologistmeg