Chilly Sunday and Monday… Saturday PM Forecast Update

Hey everyone, happy Saturday! Tonight will be partly cloudy and in the low 50s. Chilly temperatures will be around for the end of the weekend and start of the work week. Temperatures only reach the low-mid 60s tomorrow and Monday. Overnight temperatures to start off your work week will only be in the 40s, so make sure to bundle up heading out the door!

Temperatures warm to the low to mid 70 by the end of the work week. A cold front swings through the state Friday, bringing us a chance for rain then clearing out for the game Saturday.

