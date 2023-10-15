Chilly Overnight Temperatures… Sunday PM Forecast Update

Good Sunday to you! Stray sprinkles and mist are possible until the time you head to bed. Temperatures will be quite chilly overnight in the mid 40s! Make sure to grab a jacket as you head out the door tomorrow and the next coming mornings. Although afternoon high temperatures will heat to the mid 70s by Thursday, morning low temperatures stick in the 40s for most of the work week.

A cold front will swing through early Friday morning. That is going to be the next best chance for rain mostly in the overnight hours into Friday. A couple rumbles of thunder are possible early Friday morning.

Clear and comfortable conditions will be in place for Saturday’s game. Another cold front swings across the state Sunday but models are not picking up on any possibility of precipitation.

