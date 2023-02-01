Children’s of Alabama seeking Valentine’s Day cards for patients

valentine's day

A moment of your time is all it takes to spread some love this Valentine’s Day and cheer to patients staying at Children’s of Alabama in Birmingham.

The hospital is asking for people to send in free greeting cards to patients; you can pick a card right here and hospital staff will print cards out and distribute them on Valentine’s Day.

“Hospitalized children can’t attend school parties or exchange Valentines,” said Children’s of Alabama Community Development Manager Mindy Wald. “A simple gesture like a Valentine’s Day card can really lift their spirits.”

In addition, gas provider Spire is matching as much as $5,000 in monetary donations made during the card drive.

Children’s cannot accept in-person gift donations, handmade cards, food or candy, stuffed animals, toys depicting violence, religious items, crocheted or knitted items or gently used homemade items because of infection control and other protocols.

If you’re interested in making a monetary donation, click here.