Children’s of Alabama dancing with $2 million thanks to UADM

university of alabama dance marathon

By WVUA 23 Digital Reporter AJ Holliday

University of Alabama Dance Marathon was recently honored by Children’s of Alabama for helping them dance away with $2 million since the student-led organization was created in 2011.

In its first seven years, UADM reached the $1 million mark and raised another $1 million over the next four.

UADM is the largest student-run philanthropy on campus. More than 1,200 UA students, known as Miracle Makers, participated in this year’s event.

Since 1911, Children’s of Alabama has provided specialized medical care for ill and injured children throughout central Alabama. It’s ranked as one of the best children’s hospitals in the nation by U.S. News & World Report, Children’s serves patients from every county in Alabama and nearly every state.

