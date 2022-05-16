UPDATE: 1 in custody after child reported shot Monday afternoon

Photo courtesy Tuscaloosa Police Department.

UPDATE May 16, 6:25 p.m.:

One person is in custody after a child was shot at an apartment complex’s pool Monday afternoon.

Tuscaloosa Police said the suspect, who has not yet been identified, was taken into custody outside University Mall. A second suspect is also being sought.

The original story is below:

Tuscaloosa Police are investigating after a child was hit by gunfire at an apartment complex this afternoon.

The child is being treated for a wound that is not life-threatening, said Stephanie Taylor with the Tuscaloosa Police Department.

The shooting was reported at Brook Meadow Apartments, located near the intersection of Hargrove Road and McFarland Boulevard just after 4:15 p.m.

