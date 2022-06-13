Child development center named for former UA president

The University of Alabama dedicated the Judy Bonner Child Development Center to the capstone’s first female president in a ceremony held on Friday, June 10.

The center houses the children’s program, a national association for the education of young children accredited laboratory school, child development resources, capstone family therapy clinic and the pediatric development research laboratory.

Bonner said she is proud of the work done every day at the center to improve the lives of children.

“To have it bear my name is a significant honor I will always cherish.”

That the center also gives University of Alabama students the opportunity to work with faculty and staff to help patients brings Bonner pride, too.

“Because our students get to learn in this fabulous facility, the work that the faculty and staff do is literally exponential in the way it touches children and families.”

The Judy Bonner Child Development Center is located at 651 Peter Bryce Drive on UA’s campus behind the Rise School.