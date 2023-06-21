Child care workers getting money from Alabama

By WVUA 23 News Student Reporter MJ Miller

Are you a licensed child care provider in Alabama? If you are, now’s your chance to apply for a bonus provided by the Alabama Department of Human Resources.

Licensed child care providers have until July 12 to apply for a quarterly bonus grant. Full-time employees can get $3,000 and part-time employees can get $1,500.

You can learn more about applying for the grant and eligibility requirements right here.

These grants are separate from Temporary Assistance for Stabilizing Child Care grants, but both are funded by the American Rescue Plan Act.

DHR Director of Child Care Services Bernard Houston said these grants ensure child care workers get recognition for their hard work.

“Child care workers are some of the lowest paid professionals in the state,” Houston said. “It also helps the economy and helps our state retain child care providers, which makes us attractive for recruiting and retaining businesses.”

Since the initiative was first announced in November 2021, DHR has awarded 8,430 grants to providers.