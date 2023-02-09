Chick-fil-A tests its first plant-based sandwich

Chick-fil-A is jumping on the plant-based bandwagon. The Atlanta chain said Thursday that it’s testing its first plant-based entrée — a breaded cauliflower sandwich — at restaurants in Denver; Charleston, South Carolina; and the Greensboro, North Carolina, area.

The test begins Feb. 13.

Chick-fil-A said its culinary team spent four years developing the sandwich after guests told the chain they wanted to add more vegetables to their diets.

The chain is a relative latecomer to the plant-based fast food scene.

Burger King started selling its Impossible Whopper — featuring a plant-based burger made by Impossible Foods — in 2019.

