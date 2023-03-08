Chick-fil-A app breached: Check for unauthorized use, change passwords

If you’re a fan of Chick-fil-A and use the restaurant’s app, you might wanna check and make sure you haven’t been paying for chicken sandwiches you didn’t buy.

The company has confirmed a data breach in the app that may have exposed users’ personal data. Less than 2% of app users are impacted, the company said, but you should still take steps to prevent a potential breach.

Chick-fil-A is advising app users to change their password, remove any stored payment methods and check for any unauthorized transactions with your bank or credit card company.

