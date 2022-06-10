Chelangat wins Tide’s first 10,000-meter championship

By WVUA 23 Sports Reporter Drew Pavan

Alabama’s Mercy Chelangat won the women’s NCAA 10,000-meter championship on day two of the 2022 NCAA Outdoor Championships on Thursday, June 9.

Chelangat crossed the finish line more than a dozen seconds ahead of the second-place finisher. She is now the first Crimson Tide runner to win an NCAA 10,000-meter championship.

MERCY CHELANGAT! The Crimson Tide distance ace runs away with the NCAA 10,000-meter title, going 32:37.08 to win by more than 12 seconds!#ChampionshipSchool #NCAATF #BamaDistance #RollTide pic.twitter.com/RhyV6M7nKU — Alabama Track & Field (@AlabamaTrack) June 10, 2022

“The 10k is a really long race, so you have to be patient,” Chelangat said.

“I wasn’t really surprised by the pace. I know my strengths and I knew I could survive the pace until the end. So when it was time to go, it was time to go and I was ready for that. I wasn’t worried at all, I knew I would be there at the end.”

Thanks to Chelangat’s 10 points, the Tide now sit in sixth place after day one of the women’s competition, while the men are also sixth heading into Friday after scoring 11 points on Wednesday.