Check out this month’s Spooktacular events at the Tuscaloosa Public Library
By WVUA 23 Digital Reporter Emilee Boster
The Tuscaloosa Public Library is hosting events from gaming sessions to storytimes to book clubs for people of all ages throughout October. And ending the month is a spooky fall festival for families.
Spooktacular is happening Friday, Oct. 28 from 6 to 8 p.m. in the TPL parking lot and will feature children’s musician Roger Day, animals from Tuscaloosa Barnyard, food trucks and a costume contest. There will also be face painting, balloon animals and hands-on activities for children of all ages.
“We want the library to be a place for everyone to feel like they can come and be comfortable and do anything that they want to do,” said TPL Youth Services Manager Haley Bryant. “We want to build up the community and let them know we are here for them.”
Each month, the library chooses a book to display at the Tuscaloosa Story Walk, a set of podiums around Jaycee Park that each display a page of a picture book story. October’s ghoulish story is “The Ghosts Went Floating” by Kim Norman, a Halloween rendition of “The Ants Go Marching.”
The library collaborated with the Tuscaloosa County Park and Recreation Authority to create the Tuscaloosa Story Walk last year to help get Tuscaloosa families outside at local parks and reading together.
“We were trying to figure out ways to get folks and families still communicating and still reading but in a safer way,” Bryant said. “People love it.”
Check out these other October TPL happenings.
Fun for Children
Main Branch (Jack Warner Parkway)
- Switch it up
- Tuesdays 4-5 p.m.
- Learning Lab
- Ages 7-14
- Super Secret Kids Club
- Wed Oct 19 4-5 p.m.
- Story Castle
- Little Guppies Storytime
- Thursdays 10-11 a.m.
- Story Castle
- Ages 0-5
- Storytime
- Wednesdays 11:30-12:00 p.m.
- Children of all ages
Laundry Express (1003 James I. Harrison Jr. Parkway E.)
- Read, Wash, Repeat! Little Laundromat Storytime
- Thursdays 4:30-5:30 p.m.
- Children and families
- Bilingual storytime with catchy songs and exciting crafts
TEENtober events
Main Branch (1801 Jack Warner Parkway)
- Tween Scene
- Wednesday, Oct 19 4-5 p.m
- Learning Lab
- Age 10-14
- Teen Thursdays
- Thursdays 4-5:30 p.m.
- Learning Lab
- Ages 12-18
Brown Branch (300 Bobby Miller Parkway)
- Gaming for all (PS5)
- Tuesdays 4-5 p.m.
- All Ages
For adults
Main Branch
- Book Club
- Tuesday, Oct 25 10-11
- History Room
For more information about Tuscaloosa Public Library events, check out their website.