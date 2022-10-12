Check out this month’s Spooktacular events at the Tuscaloosa Public Library

Photo courtesy of Haley Bryant and Tuscaloosa Public LIbrary

By WVUA 23 Digital Reporter Emilee Boster

The Tuscaloosa Public Library is hosting events from gaming sessions to storytimes to book clubs for people of all ages throughout October. And ending the month is a spooky fall festival for families.

Spooktacular is happening Friday, Oct. 28 from 6 to 8 p.m. in the TPL parking lot and will feature children’s musician Roger Day, animals from Tuscaloosa Barnyard, food trucks and a costume contest. There will also be face painting, balloon animals and hands-on activities for children of all ages.

“We want the library to be a place for everyone to feel like they can come and be comfortable and do anything that they want to do,” said TPL Youth Services Manager Haley Bryant. “We want to build up the community and let them know we are here for them.”

Each month, the library chooses a book to display at the Tuscaloosa Story Walk, a set of podiums around Jaycee Park that each display a page of a picture book story. October’s ghoulish story is “The Ghosts Went Floating” by Kim Norman, a Halloween rendition of “The Ants Go Marching.”

The library collaborated with the Tuscaloosa County Park and Recreation Authority to create the Tuscaloosa Story Walk last year to help get Tuscaloosa families outside at local parks and reading together.

“We were trying to figure out ways to get folks and families still communicating and still reading but in a safer way,” Bryant said. “People love it.”

Check out these other October TPL happenings.

Fun for Children

Main Branch (Jack Warner Parkway)



Switch it up Tuesdays 4-5 p.m. Learning Lab Ages 7-14

Super Secret Kids Club Wed Oct 19 4-5 p.m. Story Castle



Little Guppies Storytime Thursdays 10-11 a.m. Story Castle Ages 0-5

Storytime Wednesdays 11:30-12:00 p.m. Children of all ages



Laundry Express ( 1003 James I. Harrison Jr. Parkway E. )



Read, Wash, Repeat! Little Laundromat Storytime Thursdays 4:30-5:30 p.m. Children and families Bilingual storytime with catchy songs and exciting crafts



TEENtober events

Main Branch (1801 Jack Warner Parkway)



Tween Scene Wednesday, Oct 19 4-5 p.m Learning Lab Age 10-14

Teen Thursdays Thursdays 4-5:30 p.m. Learning Lab Ages 12-18



Brown Branch (300 Bobby Miller Parkway)



Gaming for all (PS5) Tuesdays 4-5 p.m. All Ages



For adults

Main Branch

Book Club Tuesday, Oct 25 10-11 History Room



For more information about Tuscaloosa Public Library events, check out their website.