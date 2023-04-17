Chauvin murder conviction upheld in George Floyd killing

The Associated Press

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) – The Minnesota Court of Appeals has upheld Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin’s second-degree murder conviction for the May 2020 killing of George Floyd.

A three-judge panel also affirmed Chauvin’s 22 and a half-year sentence.

His attorney had asked the appeals court to throw out all of his convictions for a long list of reasons, including the massive pretrial publicity.

But the appeals court sided with prosecutors who said Chauvin got a fair trial and just sentence.

The appeals court wrote that police have difficult jobs, but when they commit crimes they must be held accountable.

It said Chauvin crossed the line by using unreasonable force on Floyd.

