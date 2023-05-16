ChatGPT chief says artificial intelligence should be regulated by a US or global agency

The Associated Press

The head of the artificial intelligence company that makes ChatGPT has told Congress that government intervention will be critical to mitigating the risks of increasingly powerful AI systems.

OpenAI CEO Sam Altman testified at a Senate hearing Tuesday that he supports the formation of a U.S. or global agency that would license the most powerful AI systems.

He said the agency should also have the authority to ensure compliance with safety standards.

His San Francisco-based startup rocketed to public attention after it released ChatGPT late last year.

Lawmakers expressed concerns about the ability of the latest crop of “generative AI” tools to mislead people, spread falsehoods, violate copyright protections and upend the job market.

5/16/2023 3:34:43 PM (GMT -5:00)