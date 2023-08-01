Chatbots sometimes make things up. Is AI’s hallucination problem fixable?

The Associated Press

Spend enough time with ChatGPT and other artificial intelligence chatbots and it doesn’t take long for them to spout falsehoods.

Described as hallucination, confabulation or just plain making things up, it’s now a problem for every business, organization and high school student trying to get a “generative AI” system to compose documents and get work done.

Builders of AI systems known as large language models say they’re working to make them more truthful.

But some experts say the problem isn’t fixable. The say there’s a mismatch between the technology’s capabilities and how people want to use it.

