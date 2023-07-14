Charlotte Hornets won’t play Brandon Miller for the remainder of Summer League

Alabama Forward Brandon Miller (24) dribbles the ball against Gonzaga at Legacy Arena in Birmingham, AL on Saturday, Dec 17, 2022.

By WVUA 23 Sports Reporter Juliet Brown

Charlotte Hornets coaches saw all they needed to see from their first round draft pick Brandon Miller.

The Hornets’ public relations twitter account announced Miller will not participate for the remainder of NBA Summer League.

UPDATE: @hornets forward Brandon Miller (coach’s decision) will not play for the remainder of the NBA2K24 Summer League. In five games between the California Classic and the NBA2K24 Summer League, he averaged 15.2 points, 6.8 rebounds, 3.4 assists and 1.2 steals per game. — Charlotte Hornets PR (@HornetsPR) July 13, 2023

The second overall pick from this year’s draft played in five games for the Hornets since making his professional debut. Miller averaged 15.2 points, 6.8 rebounds, 3.4 assists and 1.2 steals through the California Classic and the start of NBA2K24 Summer League. According to the team, the former Alabama star is not injured. Charlotte is likely trying to keep him healthy for training camp and the regular season.

After getting off to a rough start, Miller hit his stride earlier this week. In Tuesday’s game against Portland, Miller scored 26 points on 8-15 shooting, and added six rebounds, two assists and two blocks.

In his Summer League debut, the SEC Player of the Year committed seven fouls and turned the ball over six times in a loss to San Antonio. He scored 18 points but only shot 5-of-11 from the field against the Spurs.

Miller didn’t fare much better in the Hornets second Summer League game second game. Miller totaled eight fouls, turned the ball over four times, and only scored six points against Golden State.

When the Summer League moved to Las Vegas, Miller cut his turnovers down. In his first two game in the NBA2K24 summer series, he committed two turnovers total.