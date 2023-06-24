Charity Golf Tournament provides support for West Alabama youth

By WVUA-23 Sports Reporter Tyler White

The Bridge Builder Celebrity Golf Classic returned for the first time today since 2012 and there was nothing but excitement surrounding the comeback of the community staple.

“The impact is great,” said Omega Psi Phi Chapter Basileus Roland Lewis. “Its a fundraiser for us to be able to support the programs we have throughout the community supporting youth, stem and health throughout west central Alabama.”

The “Celebrity” in the title referred to former Alabama football legend and super bowl champion Johnny Davis, and Davis was more than happy to come back and support the community that gave him a shot.

“I remember when I was a youth,” said Davis. “To have people support me, be there, give me advice, and to help me from the educational side, the athletic side; you need a lot of support from a number of different people and they need to be there for you in order for you to make it in this world.”

Out here at Ol’ Colony Golf Course with Tide legend Johnny Davis for the Bridge Builder Celebrity Golf Tournament! Got to talk about:

✅️ The Tournament

✅️ Community

✅️ Tide Football More tonight on @WVUA23Sports with @garyharris_wvua pic.twitter.com/7BXda0g7Ak — Tyler White 🥋 (@tylerwhitetv) June 23, 2023

The funds from the tournament are going to the Bridge Builder’s student and mentor engagement program, a program to help give west Alabama youth opportunities that they may otherwise not have. The group of young men taking part in the program are dubbed the “Omega Knights” referencing the fraternity in which the program stems from

“Its really a great program and it teaches you to be a leader and not a follower,” said Omega Knight Donntrezz Cade. “It also teaches you how to be like a brother to people that are not blood.

“Some people don’t get a lot of friends or might not be like the coolest kid out of the bunch they get to come together with the other guys and they get to feel as if they’re one of the cool kids”

“We’re all a family now,” said Cade. “Omega prep is all one big family right here.”

The program gives these young men a place where they feel like they belong, and encourages them to take part in community service and charity events in order to give back to their communities.