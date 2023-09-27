Changes for Tuscaloosa airport approved

By: WVUA 23 News Reporter Josie Wahl

City council met Tuesday evening to approve a list of topics, one being the need for a larger airport terminal. The improvement program will include revamping and expanding the terminal to allow more airlines to fly into Tuscaloosa and allow for easier access to other cities such as Nashville or Charlotte for connection flights.

The airport was under construction previously for their runway which was also expanded to allow bigger planes to land and turn around. The Tuscaloosa National Airport airport has seen an increase of fliers this football season which is one of the reason to push for this makeover.

Currently there are no commercial airline servicing Tuscaloosa, however Council President Kip Tyner hopes to bring back services,. The last airline to operate in Tuscaloosa was American Eagle back in 1997.

“There’s so much work that needs to be done” Kip Tyner said. “The good news is that this term I think we have done more than in many years before.”

