Changes coming to Bryant-Denny this football season

By WVUA 23 News Reporter Elise Anzaldua

TUSCALOOSA – The Alabama Crimson Tide is getting ready for the big kickoff game Saturday night Sept. 3 against the Utah State Aggies.

Some of the biggest changes coming to home game days this year are alcohol sales and cashless payments.

UA Events and Transportation Associate Director Nick Frenz said online payment is supposed to make everyone’s game day experience smoother.

“Transactions are quicker,” Frenz said. “Not having to count out change the lines move faster. A lot of the transactions are already done digitally so it kind of keeps everything moving.”

This is the first season that alcohol sales will be allowed in Bryant-Denny Stadium. Beer and wine will be sold until the end of the third quarter. Many fans are eager to see this change added to game day experience.

There will also be fewer metal detectors on the west side of the stadium to allow for more walking areas around the perimeter.

Frenz said this first game will be something special.

“There was some trepidation last year going into the first game coming off the COVID season,” he said. “It took a year to get people feeling like things were getting back to normal. With the way things are going into 2022 with the football season, tailgating will look how it did before and I know athletics has done a lot of upgrades at the stadium.”

Saturday’s game is set to kickoff at 6:30 pm.