Champions crowned on final day of Pritchett-Moore Invitational

By WVUA 23 Sports Reporter Juliet Brown

The Pritchett Moore Men’s City Invitational crowned three new champions on Saturday.

Paul Hahn beat Joshua Faught in straight sets to win the Opens singles title but the match was anything but a ‘breeze’. After dropping the first set 6-1, Faught hung tough and fought off two match points before Hahn secured the win and title, 7-6 in the second set.

“It kind of became a battle of attrition between not necessarily pushing the ball but just who could survive and get to that next ball,” Hahn said. “It was a great match. I was just telling him that my Apple Watch was recording like 24-hundred calories in two hours and 45 minutes.”

In the doubles Open final, the team of Dakotah Fuller and Caden Goldammer defeated the duo of Adam Richardson and Nish Nada-Raja in a match that went three sets.

The teams split the first two sets by identical 6-3 set scores. The third set was decided by a tie-breaker and Fuller and Goldammer overpowered Richardson and Nada-Raja to win the match, 10-8.

Goldammer credits the way he and Fuller balance each other out for their success at the tournament.

“I think that he’s got a pretty good net game, and I got a big serve which really helps,” Goldammer said. “We both have about equal net games and when both of our serves are on, it just helps that much more because we can poach much more. It makes the match easier for us.”