Chamber of Commerce hosting annual State of the Community Aug. 9

By WVUA Digital Reporter Ben Smith

Local movers and shakers are gathering at the Bryant Conference Center next week to get a glimpse into how West Alabama is doing.

The West Alabama Chamber of Commerce’s annual State of the Community event features remarks from Tuscaloosa Mayor Walt Maddox, Northport Mayor John Hinton and Tuscaloosa County Probate Judge Rob Robertson, among others.

The Chamber also hosts annual State of the State and State of the Economy events throughout the year.

This event runs from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. Chamber members can register for $45, and non-Chamber members can register for $55. Registration closes at 11 a.m. Aug. 2.

You can register for the event right here.