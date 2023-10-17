Chamber Music Tuscaloosa hosting chamber ensemble for concert Oct. 30

Photo courtesy Chamber Music Tuscaloosa

By WVUA 23 Digital Reporter Tony Cortes

If you’re a fan of classical music, you’ll definitely wanna visit Grace Presbyterian Church in Tuscaloosa on Oct. 30.

That’s when Chamber Music Tuscaloosa is hosting The Academy of St. Martin in the Fields Chamber Ensemble for a performance designed to encourage and inspire local instrumental students and teachers alongside the community as a whole.

Led by violinist Tomo Keller, the Chamber Ensemble performs in all shapes and sizes, from string quintets to octets, and its touring commitments include regular tours of Europe and North America.

University of Alabama music professor and CMT board member Jenny Gregoire said this group shouldn’t be missed.

“As a professional violinist, I have been inspired my whole life by the outstanding musicians of The Academy of St. Martin in The Fields,” Gregoire said in a statement. “I am so thrilled that The Academy of St Martin of The Fields Chamber Ensemble will travel to Tuscaloosa this October and that my students will have the opportunity to hear them.”

The Academy of St. Martin in the Fields Chamber Ensemble was created in 1967 to perform larger chamber works with musicians who customarily worked together instead of a traditional string quartet featuring additional guests.

“This is the first time members of this world-renowned ensemble will perform in Tuscaloosa,” said UA music professor Osiris Molina in a statement. “Our city deserves experiences like this. Their concert will be a required event for me and my students.”

Tickets to the event are free, but $20 donations are suggested.

Event information: