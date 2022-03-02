Chamber hosts forum focused on infrastructure

By WVUA 23 News Reporter Aajene Robinson

The Chamber of Commerce of West Alabama’s Next Level Series is happening throughout this month, offering a chance for residents to meet up and chat about some of the most pressing topics in our community.

These moderated forums provide community leaders from the public, private and nonprofit sectors the opportunity to hear directly from a panel of experts about the challenges and opportunities in our area.

The series is open to the public free of charge; so far, they have hosted two series events. The first was on public safety, and the second was on diversity, equity and inclusion.

Today’s topic was infrastructure, and Chamber President and CEO Jim Page said they’re addressing roads, water, sewer and broadband over the course of the event.

“There are a lot of challenges but also opportunities related to infrastructure in our community and it’s really fundamental to any type of economic development or residential growth we want to have in Tuscaloosa County,” Page said. “The timing is also good because there’s so much money coming out of Washington in the coming months and years through the infrastructure bill that passed, that on top of rebuild Alabama which passed in Alabama in 2019 gives us precedent money for roads and bridges, there’s just a lot of resources available.”

Probate Judge Rob Robertson is the event’s moderator, and he said there are a lot of pieces and components that go into a city’s infrastructure.

“Roads and bridges, sewer and water, our broadband, all of this comes together in different mixes and parts of our county to of course support our homes and businesses,” Robertson said. “It all makes a big difference.”

The next Next Level Series is happening March 9 and will focus on workforce barriers, including childcare, housing and transportation.

You can learn more about the events right here.

