Chamber hosts awards celebrating local leaders

By WVUA 23 News Reporter Valarie Bracken

One community organization is starting the year with a celebration in recognition of local trailblazers.

The Chamber of Commerce of West Alabama honored several community members Thursday during the 121st annual awards banquet. But they weren’t just celebrating local achievers. For this event, attendees were dressed in their black-tie best in honor of the Chamber’s designation as the 2021 National Chamber of the Year.

“(The national award) brings pride to our community,” said Chamber Chief Operating Officer Donny Jones. “Our whole community had to come together to win this award, so it’s about our community tonight, it’s about celebrating all of our accomplishments and what the business community is doing for West Alabama and the Tuscaloosa area.”

The Chamber handed out 10 awards honoring top community achievers from the past year.

The full list of awards includes: