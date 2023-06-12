Chamber hosting Celebrate Local event at River Market Tuesday

Wanna help support local businesses? You can find a whole bunch in one place on Tuesday, as the Chamber of Commerce of West Alabama hosts its annual Celebrate Local event at Tuscaloosa River Market.

The event, happening from 11:30 a.m. to 7 p.m. and presented by Visit Tuscaloosa, is free and open to the public.

Dozens of retailers and vendors from West Alabama will be there showcasing their products and services including jewelry, clothing, home decor, gifts and more. Several restaurants will also be on-hand and offering samples of their most popular items.

“We’re fortunate to have a wide variety of restaurants, retailers and boutiques in our community, and we’d like to invite everyone to come by and see what West Alabama has to offer,” said Chamber Senior Director of Programs and Operations Alicia Gregory in a statement.

You can learn more about the event and check out every business participating right here.