Chamber honors Shelby, top volunteers at annual celebration

Top volunteers and a now-retired U.S. senator were among those honored Thursday at the Chamber of Commerce of West Alabama‘s 122nd annual celebration.

The event, hosted at the University of Alabama’s Bryant Conference Center, welcomed U.S. Sen. Richard Shelby home to West Alabama as he begins his retirement after decades serving the state and country.

Tuscaloosa County Probate Judge Rob Robertson, Northport Mayor John Hinton and Tuscaloosa Mayor Walt Maddox offered up tributes for Shelby’s service, and the Chamber’s annual Chairman’s Leadership Award was renamed in Shelby’s honor.

Other awards included: